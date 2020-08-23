ECU moves all undergraduate courses online for fall semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson announced Sunday morning.

Undergraduate classes are suspended for Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25, while students and faculty adjust to the change in the semester schedule.

Professional and graduate courses will continue as they are currently operating. Students in experiential learning courses will continue as scheduled.

“This decision to move online for the fall semester was not made lightly. We are appreciative of the ongoing support and approval of our plan to move forward by UNC System President Peter Hans and public health experts. We believe this decision is best for the well-being of our entire campus community.” “As I have said during the planning for the Return of Pirate Nation, I believe that we achieve our mission – student and regional success – at much higher levels when we can operate in person and with face-to-face engagement. However, ECU is a nationally recognized leader in distance education making us well positioned to make this shift.”

University residence halls will move-out this week ending on Aug. 30.

The university says they will work with international students, student-athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.

The university also says it will offer prorated refunds for students for campus housing and dining.

Students should receive detailed information regarding this process in messages to their email accounts as well.

The deadline for withdrawal from academic courses without financial penalty for all courses offered in the first eight-week block will be extended until Friday, Aug. 28. at 5 p.m. Withdrawal without financial penalty from 15-week courses remains Sept. 4.

Athletic calendars are not expected to be altered beyond what is already established.

“Quite clearly this is a difficult time for all of Pirate Nation. No Pirate can feel good about the sequence of events that we have coped with since March. If ever there was a time for Pirate Nation to come together and to support one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for us to care for one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for Pirates to be compassionate, it is right now.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.