ECU Interim Chancellor confident football will kick off but with limited fans and no tailgating on Pirate property

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said late Sunday morning he is confident Pirate football will play its home opener September 12th against Marshall.

On Thursday, ECU announced 10 new positive COVID-19 cases associated with the football team. As a result, Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert placed an indefinite pause on any and all football activities.

On Sunday, Mitchelson announced that beginning Wednesday, September 26th all undergraduate courses will be moving entirely online.

“Well, they’re on pause right now, right? So, we hope that we can get their situation analyzed and we can get them back up and running on the practice field. Right now we have a game scheduled for September 12th against Marshall. We’re playing it.”

The ECU football team hopes to return to practice sometime this week. If everything goes as planned, Marshall and ECU will be playing football in just three weeks.

But what about the fans?

“I would expect this, attendance at game one will have to be limited. It just has to be, and my hope is that we can scale after that.”

Mitchelson went on to say that even with no fans, he still expects about 500 people inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium per game (players, coaches, staff, etc.).

Mitchelson also said that tailgating will not be permitted on ECU property this season, adding that he expects the financial impact on this entire year to be around $55 million.

Students are required to leave their dorms no later than Sunday, August 30th. However, there are some exceptions to that rule. The football team will be permitted to remain in their respective dorms throughout the season, according to Mitchelson.

