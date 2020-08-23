Advertisement

ECU Interim Chancellor confident football will kick off but with limited fans and no tailgating on Pirate property

ECU athletics web image
ECU athletics web image(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said late Sunday morning he is confident Pirate football will play its home opener September 12th against Marshall.

On Thursday, ECU announced 10 new positive COVID-19 cases associated with the football team. As a result, Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert placed an indefinite pause on any and all football activities.

READ: https://www.witn.com/2020/08/20/two-more-clusters-identified-at-ecu-10-positive-cases-involving-football-team/

On Sunday, Mitchelson announced that beginning Wednesday, September 26th all undergraduate courses will be moving entirely online.

READ: https://www.witn.com/2020/08/23/ecu-moves-all-undergraduate-courses-online-for-fall-semester/

The ECU football team hopes to return to practice sometime this week. If everything goes as planned, Marshall and ECU will be playing football in just three weeks.

But what about the fans?

Mitchelson went on to say that even with no fans, he still expects about 500 people inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium per game (players, coaches, staff, etc.).

Mitchelson also said that tailgating will not be permitted on ECU property this season, adding that he expects the financial impact on this entire year to be around $55 million.

Students are required to leave their dorms no later than Sunday, August 30th. However, there are some exceptions to that rule. The football team will be permitted to remain in their respective dorms throughout the season, according to Mitchelson.

