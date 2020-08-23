Advertisement

Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Harrell, Clippers in OT

Luka Doncic, center, of the Dallas Mavericks, celebrates his game-winning three-point basket with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double.

Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in OT to give the Clippers the lead. It simply set the stage for Doncic’s winner over Reggie Jackson.

The Mavericks had their biggest playoff comeback, overcoming a 21-point, second- quarter deficit. They had a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead -- and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.

North Edgecombe product Montrezl Harrell scored two points, grabbed one rebound, dished one assist, and added three blocks in 17 minutes off the bench for the Clippers.

Lou Williams tied it at 121 by hitting two of three free throws with 50.6 seconds remaining in regulation. After Dallas failed to score on the next possession, the Clippers called a timeout to set up a play with 24.7 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard’s 3-point shot with 0.2 seconds remaining was off the mark. The Mavericks failed on a lob toward big man Boban Marjanovic to send it to overtime.

Doncic didn’t have center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with right knee soreness.

The 21-year-old Doncic was a game-time decision after he hurt his left ankle in the last game. He hardly looked hampered, going 18 of 31 from the floor. He tested the ankle often, too, with jump stops, pivots and an impressive Euro-steps to gain separation.

Doncic got a breather to start the fourth quarter. He sat on the bench as trainers worked on his ankle. He then hopped up and down in the hallway and rode an exercise bike before returning with 8:33 remaining and the Mavericks leading 106-96.

The teams exchanged 3-pointer after 3-pointer down the stretch of the fourth, with the Clippers pulling to 119-117 on Leonard’s 3-pointer with 1:56 left. The play was set up when Jackson saved a ball from going out of bounds on his end and tossed it all the way over to Leonard in the offensive end.

Williams scored 36 points for the Clippers, and Leonard had 32. Paul George had nine points as his struggles continued. He was 3 of 14 from the field and is shooting 29 in the series.

Before the game, Montrezl Harrell and Doncic exchanged a handshake and a hug as the patched things up. They were each given a technical foul after getting tangled up and exchanging words in Game 3.

TIP-INS

Clippers: F JaMychal Green was assessed a technical in the second quarter ... Ivica Zubac had 15 points.

Mavericks: Porzingis is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the series. ... A frustrated Doncic picked up a technical foul in the first quarter. ... Trey Burke finished with 25 points.

SEEN & HEARD

Although Clippers guard Patrick Beverley remains sidelined by a left calf injury, that doesn’t mean he’s not contributing.

His involvement is loud.

“Because he never shuts up,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers cracked. “He’s been great. He’s been really attentive in film.”

Rivers had no update on Beverley’s return to the floor.

“Honestly, I didn’t ask,” Rivers said. “I knew he wasn’t playing.”

REMEMBERING KOBE

Rivers reflected on the life of the late Kobe Bryant, who would’ve been 42 on Sunday. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in January.

“He was a special guy. Obviously, a great player. It was such a sad thing,” Rivers said. “I don’t think we’ve all recovered from that yet.”

UP NEXT

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

