Tropical Storms Laura and Marco head towards the Gulf Coast

The landfall tracks of tropical storms Laura and Marco. (8-22 8 a.m. update) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura continues to power westward through the northern Caribbean at 20+ mph. This, along with its southward track adjustment, is helping keep the strength of the tropical storm in check for the next few days. With the official track now passing over the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba, it will be interesting to see how the storm holds up. NHC forecasts indicate hurricane potential as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with a Wednesday morning landfall at category 1 strength along the Louisiana coastline.

The official forecast track of Tropical Storm Laura as of the 5 a.m. update (8-22) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco formed late Friday night and has become the earliest 13th Atlantic named storm on record. It’ll continue to approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico later today. The storm complex is moving at about 12 mph to the north-northwest with winds of 50 mph. The storm will eventually move to the northeast of Cozumel before moving northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. Interests from Cancun and Cozumel to Texas and Louisiana should monitor this system closely.

The official track forecast for Tropical Storm Marco as of the 5 a.m. update (8-22) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco may reach the Gulf of Mexico as hurricanes. Never in history have 2 hurricanes happened at the same time over the Gulf of Mexico.

African Coast

A tropical wave has moved off the African coast and will encounter warm waters over the next several days. This area may slowly develop as it moves over the deep Atlantic later this week.

2 day naming chance: 10%

5 day naming chance: 10%

