Students react to latest COVID-19 clusters at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As ECU wrapped up its second week of classes, students are reacting to the news that two more COVID-19 clusters were reported on Thursday.

The first cluster was reported earlier in the week at Gateway West Residence Hall. The most recent clusters are at Clement Residence Hall and the other involves the football program.

ECU student Ben Johnson says, “I just feel it’s like gonna contribute to the spread too much, staying here. Staying like in-person classes, it’s gonna spread too much.”

As for his family back home, “My mom’s definitely been concerned.”

Over the phone, she shared worries for his health and education saying, “This is not the university experience I wanted for him.”

Other students say ECU’s doing what they can to keep them safe.

ECU freshman Sandra Garcia says, “It doesn’t bother me ‘cause like they’re being kept away from everybody else.”

And she says that continues to give students the educational opportunity they signed up for.

Garcia says, “How they’re shutting down the parties instead of letting them happen which is really good. But I’m glad that they’re trying to keep the numbers down low and not trying to shut us down like Chapel Hill or State going online.”

But with rising cases leading those major schools to go fully online, students wonder if ECU is next in line.

