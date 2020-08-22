State Highway Patrol intern, ECU student dies in patrol vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of an intern who was killed in a crash on Saturday, August 22.

The single-vehicle crash happened overnight around 12:53 a.m. as a state trooper was trying to overtake a suspected impaired driver on Smithtown Road, according to Highway Patrol.

SHP says the trooper lost control of his vehicle in a curve and traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder. The vehicle struck a utility pole and two large trees.

Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, was a passenger in the patrol vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Higgins was a senior at East Carolina University participating in the Highway Patrol’s college internship program while working on a major in criminal justice.

The trooper, Omar Romero, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is a two-year veteran assigned to Pitt County Troop A, District 5.

“My heart breaks for everyone touched by this extremely tragic situation. Our college interns are a part of the Patrol family and we are in mourning as we have lost one of our own beloved members. I extend my sincerest condolences to the Higgins family, to the faculty and students of East Carolina University and to anyone who had the privileged opportunity to know Michael.”

The SHP’s Internal Affairs Unit and Reconstruction Unit are completing both internal and criminal independent investigations, which is agency protocol anytime a trooper is involved in a fatal collision.

