Spirit of Chowan Award recipient

By Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Spirit of Chowan Award was given to a teacher Monday in Murfreesboro.

Dr. and Mrs. Peterson visited the home of Mary Breeden to deliver the award.

Mary has worked with six Chowan University President's: Dr. Bruce Whitaker, Dr. Jerry Jackson, Dr. Herman Collier (interim), Dr. Stanley Lott, Dr. M. Christopher White, and Dr. Kirk Peterson.

In a news release, Breeden is described as having a commitment to the University, showing loyalty and dedication.

The release says Breeden has seen first hand, the growth and development at Chowan University and her devotion is praised.

The Spirit of Chowan Award was established in 2002 through the vision of the late Jewell Faye Glover, Chowan Trustee, of Seaboard, NC.

The Spirit of Chowan Award is given to those in the Chowan community whose "service to others is exemplary, whose honesty and integrity are unquestioned, and who live out in their lives the servant-hood of Jesus the Christ."

To date, this is only the 13th time the award has been presented.

