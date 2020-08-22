Advertisement

Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

News outlets report smoke was deployed and officers physically forced protesters away from the department’s north precinct.

Police say windows had been broken on patrol vehicles, items such as glass bottles had been thrown and lasers had been pointed at officers.

Early Friday morning, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco head towards the Gulf Coast

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 may reach the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Patchy fog and a few showers Saturday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Saturday and Sunday will be warm and muggy.

National Politics

House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

National

Comatose Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A medical plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has landed in Germany following much wrangling over his treatment.

Latest News

National

Reinforcements arriving to help in deadly California fires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 560 wildfires are burning throughout the state but the most damaging are three clusters of blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area and the wine country.

National

2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

News

Beaufort County man arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pantego man on several drug charges after they say they purchased cocaine from him.

National Politics

Ex-CIA chief Brennan interviewed in Russia probe review

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brennan led the CIA under the Obama administration as it and other intelligence agencies arrived at the conclusion that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump.

News

Pitt County Health Department offers additional COVID-19 testing

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Pitt County Health Department has released a new onsite COVID-19 testing schedule for the week of August 24.

News

Two more patients have died at a Pollocksville nursing home this week from COVID-19.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Two more patients have died at a Pollocksville nursing home this week from COVID-19.