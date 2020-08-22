Advertisement

Six additional COVID-19 clusters identified at ECU

The school says there are currently five positive cases related to Garrett Hall; five positives in Fletcher Hall; six positives in Fleming Hall; seven in Tyler Hall; and 10 positive cases in Greene Hall.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has identified another cluster of COVID-19 cases within residence halls on campus.

The school says there are currently five positive cases related to Garrett Hall; five positives in Fletcher Hall; six positives in Fleming Hall; seven in Tyler Hall; and 10 positive cases in Greene Hall.

The school says there are also five positive cases associated with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

According to the state's Department of Health and Human Services, a "cluster" is five or more cases that are identified in a single residential hall or dwelling.

ECU says those that have tested positive are working with the Pitt County Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

