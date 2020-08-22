Advertisement

School officials reflect on first week back

Greene County, first day of school
Greene County, first day of school(Hannah Jeffries)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Before K-12 Kids could walk through the school doors this week there was a lot of planning and safety protocols put in place due to COVID-19.

“There are a lot of assessments and temperature screenings that have to occur before every single student can enter our building,” said Betsy Flanagan with Pitt County Schools.

The task of screening before class is different, but both Pitt County and Greene County School Officials said they’re getting better day by day.

Patrick Miller is the Superintendent of Greene County Schools and he said, “I think as we get more and more used to the process we’ll become more and more efficient at those things.”

Miller said last week they did have a waiting list of kids that needed to ride the bus, but now they’ve made sure everyone has a seat. “So all the kids as of my knowledge as of today that want transportation have been placed on a bus,” said Miller.

For kids who chose the complete virtual option for school, there were some technical difficulties.

“This week was probably heavy on orienting kids, getting devices distributed, making sure virtual connections were working and next week we’ll start our first full week of heavy instruction,” said Flanagan.

And one parent thinks with time things will get a lot smoother. "I think it's gonna take a few weeks to work out all of the glitches and to just do trial and error, you know sometimes we don't know how things are going to go until it actually starts."

Next week both counties say they'll be ready to hit the ground running with full instruction.

