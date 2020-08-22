Advertisement

POLICE: Man arrested for breaking into Newport Middle School

Brandon Waller
Brandon Waller(Newport Police Depatment)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after police say he broke into Newport Middle School.

Newport Police discovered the damage overnight on August 21.

NPD found a broken window during a business check, at first. And after a search, additional officers also discovered damage to audiovisual equipment and a vehicle.

Several items were stolen as well, but Newport Police say they have since been recovered. No one was found inside the building during the search.

After investigating, police say Brandon Waller, 30, of Sneads Ferry, attempted to gain entry into the building through several exterior doors before breaking a classroom window by throwing a cinder block and wooden pallet through it.

He also used a cinder block to break the window of a parked vehicle in the back of the building, which is used by the school system to deliver meals for students, according to NPD.

Waller was taken into custody on the morning of August 22 at the Walmart on Highway 70, where he used a party balloon weight stolen from the middle school to break a side window of the store. Police say he did not make it inside the store.

Waller is facing felonious breaking and entering, larceny, and damage to property charges. He was booked at the Carteret County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

His first appearance is set for Monday, August 24.

The Carteret County Public School System released this statement:

