Pitt Street Brewing Company celebrates three-year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Street Brewing Company will be celebrating its three-year anniversary on Saturday, August 22.

The celebrations have lasted all week.

PSBC is asking guests to dress for the occasion and will be giving away prizes to those that are best-dressed!

Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday:

It’s PSBC’s birthday AND yours. Quarantine birthdays just aren’t as much fun. Free slices of cake to anyone with a birthday between 3/17 and 8/22 (while supplies last). Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be serving in the backyard starting at 3 p.m.

*Wear something to signify you had a birthday during quarantine (party hats, pins, sashes, etc)

Pitt Street Brewing Company is a micro-brewery in the heart of Uptown Greenville. Two different outdoor seating options are available and a spacious taproom that is set up to enjoy your brew while being socially distant from other patrons. A mask is required anytime you are not seated. High-touch surfaces are being routinely sanitized. Capacity is constantly being monitored to ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines from the NC Department of Health and Human Services are met.

Pitt Street Brewing Company is located at 630 South Pitt Street, Greenville, NC.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.