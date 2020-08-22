Advertisement

New Washington mayor could be named next week

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Washington hope they will be able to name a new top leader for the city next week after Mayor Mac Hodges died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Washington’s City Council plans to hold a work session on August 26th.

Members plan to consider an existing council member for the mayor’s post.

They will also discuss adding a position for Mayor Pro Tem and a new council member.

City Manager Jonathan Russell says Washington is working hard to get back on track after losing a friend and leader.

Russell says, “From an operational standpoint, signing paperwork, moving projects forward, we can do that currently. I think it just provides some stability from an elected body standpoint.”

Officials say a swearing-in ceremony for their new mayor will be scheduled in the near future.

