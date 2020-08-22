Morehead City offering outdoor fitness class.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Gyms are still closed in North Carolina’s current reopening phase, but a city in the east is offering people a way to get in shape and enjoy the outdoors.

Morehead City will offer a class called “Barre Fitness on the Deck.”

Barre is a hybrid of several exercise disciplines, including yoga and pilates with a little ballet mixed in.

The classes are open to all ages and will be at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesdays, and 10:00 a.m. on Thursdays, all taking place at the Ottis Landing Weigh Station and Deck.

The cost is $20.00 for one month of classes, and pre-registration is required.

For more information contact Victoria Ward at 252-726-5083.

