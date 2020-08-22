Funeral home giving away free school supplies and face masks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations is giving away school supplies and face masks for school-aged students.

The back-to-school giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, August 22.

The funeral home is located at 190 Plaza Drive, in Greenville.

The home also will hold a prayer event for the community, children, leaders, and clergy at 10 a.m.

You can call 252-355-2400 for more information.

