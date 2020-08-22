Advertisement

Funeral home giving away free school supplies and face masks

Funeral home back-to-school giveaway
Funeral home back-to-school giveaway(Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations is giving away school supplies and face masks for school-aged students.

The back-to-school giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, August 22.

The funeral home is located at 190 Plaza Drive, in Greenville.

The home also will hold a prayer event for the community, children, leaders, and clergy at 10 a.m.

You can call 252-355-2400 for more information.

Hurricane

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco head towards the Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco expected to impact the Gulf Coast next week.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Patchy fog and a few showers Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Saturday and Sunday will be warm and muggy.

News

Beaufort County man arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pantego man on several drug charges after they say they purchased cocaine from him.

News

Pitt County Health Department offers additional COVID-19 testing

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Pitt County Health Department has released a new onsite COVID-19 testing schedule for the week of August 24.

News

News

Two more patients have died at a Pollocksville nursing home this week from COVID-19.

Updated: 11 hours ago
News

Students react to latest COVID-19 clusters at ECU

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As ECU wrapped up its second week of classes, students are reacting to the news that two more COVID-19 clusters were reported on Thursday.

News

School officials reflect on first week back

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Before K-12 Kids could walk through the school doors this week there was a lot of planning and safety protocols put in place due to COVID-19.

News

News

New Washington mayor could be named next week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Officials in Washington hope they will be able to name a new top leader for the city next week after Mayor Mac Hodges died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.