Candlelight rally to be held in Wilson for Cannon Hinnant

cannon hinnant
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a candlelight rally for Cannon Hinnant at the Wilson County Courthouse.

The event is expected to begin at noon on Saturday, August 22.

The five-year-old was fatally shot Sunday, August 9.

According to the GoFundMe page, Cannon was “playing with his sisters, riding his bike, doing what kids do and all of the innocence that comes with being a child” when the shooting happened.

25-year-old Darius Sessoms has been charged with murder. It’s reported that he is the child’s neighbor. Sessoms is being held under no bond.

So far, more than $815,000 has been raised for the family through a GoFundMe organized by Gwen Hinnant.

