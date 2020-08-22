Advertisement

Beaufort County man hits Cash 5 jackpot

Dana Morgan, a technical assistant at Pitt Community College, called the more than $123,000 jackpot “a blessing,” that will take care of his family and make them more financially secure.
Dana Morgan, a technical assistant at Pitt Community College, called the more than $123,000 jackpot “a blessing,” that will take care of his family and make them more financially secure.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man took home the jackpot in Wednesday's Cash 5 drawing.

Dana Morgan, a technical assistant at Pitt Community College, called the more than $123,000 jackpot “a blessing,” that will take care of his family and make them more financially secure.

Morgan bought the ticket at the Food Lion on Broad Street while he and his wife were visiting his mother in Fuquay-Varina.

"I was shocked," said Morgan, who woke up around 12:30 a.m. to find out they had won. "We laughed about it and stayed up all night talking about it."

Morgan and his wife will take home a little more than $87,000 after taxes.

He is currently a student at UNC-Pembroke working towards a degree in business administration, and hopes to go to law school and become an attorney.

"I just want to take care of my family and live a happy life," Morgan said.

Saturday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $133,000.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Six additional COVID-19 clusters identified at ECU

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The school says there are currently five positive cases related to Garrett Hall; five positives in Fletcher Hall; six positives in Fleming Hall; seven in Tyler Hall; and 10 positive cases in Greene Hall.

Hurricane

Both Laura and Marco see increases in wind speed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco expected to impact the Gulf Coast next week.

News

State Highway Patrol intern, ECU student dies in patrol vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, was a senior at Eastern Carolina University participating in the Highway Patrol’s college internship program while working on a major in criminal justice.

News

Greenville community cookout held for the homeless

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
K-9 Greenville hosted a community cookout for the homeless in Greenville.

Latest News

News

POLICE: Man arrested for breaking into Newport Middle School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Police say Brandon Waller, 30, of Sneads Ferry, attempted to gain entry into the building through several exterior doors before breaking a classroom window by throwing a cinder block and wooden pallet through it.

News

Funeral home giving away free school supplies and face masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The back-to-school giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, August 22.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Patchy fog and a few showers Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Saturday and Sunday will be warm and muggy.

News

Beaufort County man arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pantego man on several drug charges after they say they purchased cocaine from him.

News

Pitt County Health Department offers additional COVID-19 testing

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Pitt County Health Department has released a new onsite COVID-19 testing schedule for the week of August 24.

News

Two more patients have died at a Pollocksville nursing home this week from COVID-19.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Two more patients have died at a Pollocksville nursing home this week from COVID-19.