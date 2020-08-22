Beaufort County man hits Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man took home the jackpot in Wednesday's Cash 5 drawing.

Dana Morgan, a technical assistant at Pitt Community College, called the more than $123,000 jackpot “a blessing,” that will take care of his family and make them more financially secure.

Morgan bought the ticket at the Food Lion on Broad Street while he and his wife were visiting his mother in Fuquay-Varina.

"I was shocked," said Morgan, who woke up around 12:30 a.m. to find out they had won. "We laughed about it and stayed up all night talking about it."

Morgan and his wife will take home a little more than $87,000 after taxes.

He is currently a student at UNC-Pembroke working towards a degree in business administration, and hopes to go to law school and become an attorney.

"I just want to take care of my family and live a happy life," Morgan said.

Saturday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $133,000.

