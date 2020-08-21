Advertisement

Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

Washington head coach Ron Rivera arrives for practice wearing a face mask, at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington head coach Ron Rivera arrives for practice wearing a face mask, at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP Photo/Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer, which the team called “very treatable and curable” because it was discovered at an early stage.

A team spokesman confirmed Thursday night Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. The team said Rivera detected it in a lymph node from a self-care check and that the prognosis is good for him to make a full recovery.

Rivera, 58, is expected to continue coaching for now after consulting with doctors and oncology specialists.

“For now, Coach has asked that the team keep things business as usual and remain focused, but a ‘Plan B’ is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off,” the team said in a statement. “Coach Rivera wishes to extend his thanks to the team doctors and athletic trainers, and all of the healthcare specialists who will be assisting him through his treatment plan.”

Rivera retweeted the statement saying he and his family members “thank you ALL for your love and support.”

ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer, and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

Rivera was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. He is the first minority coach in franchise history.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Two more clusters identified at ECU; 10 positive cases involving football team

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team and Tyler Feldman
There are seven positive cases at Clement Hall and 10 positive cases associated with the football team, according to an alert sent out by ECU.

Sports

Bam Adebayo scores 7 points, Heat beat Pacers for 2-0 series lead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Bam Adebayo scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in the Heat's 109-100 victory over the Pacers Thursday afternoon.

Sports

Panthers ‘considering’ using McCaffrey on punt returns, too

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By STEVE REED
The Panthers are considering expanding All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey’s role to include punt returns, too.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Latest News

Sports

Bergeron, Bruins beat Hurricanes 2-1 to advance in playoffs

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and the Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Wednesday to win the first-round playoff series in five games.

Sports

UNC temporarily suspends athletic activities

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By UNC athletics
Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina athletics will immediately suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20).

Sports

Northside-Pinetown’s Bam Adebayo drops 17 and 10 in Miami’s 113-101 win over Indiana

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Bam Adebayo had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in Miami's 113-101 victory over Indiana in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston chats with the media following Tuesday’s practice

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
Second-year ECU head football coach Mike Houston spoke with the media via Zoom following Tuesday’s practice.

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston Zoom Press Conference - Aug. 18

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT

Sports

DeBrusk, Bruins rally in 3rd to beat Hurricanes 4-3

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Jake DeBrusk scored twice while the Bruins scored four straight goals to rally and beat the Hurricanes 4-3 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.