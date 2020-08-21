Advertisement

Two more COVID-19 deaths at Pollocksville nursing home

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at a Pollocksville nursing home.
There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at a Pollocksville nursing home.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two more patients have died at a Pollocksville nursing home this week from COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday afternoon there have now been nine deaths at Brook Stone Living Center. On Tuesday, DHHS reported the nursing home had only seven deaths in their twice-a-week report on congregate living.

Jones County is now reporting 14 deaths from the virus and 127 positive cases. DHHS says Brook Stone has had 68 cases to date, 53 of those were residents and the other 15 were employees.

