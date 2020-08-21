Tropical Storm Laura forms near Leeward Islands

Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning. Maximum winds found by Air Force planes is 45 mph. It is centered just east of the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to continue west-northwestward and will affect the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. It may eventually reach Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

Eyes are on the possibility of two systems forming in the Gulf of Mexico (WITN)

Tropical Depression 14

Tropical Depression #14 continues approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. The storm complex is moving at about 20 mph to the west-northwest with winds of 35 mph. They depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm soon. Interests from Cancun and Cozumel to Texas and Louisiana should monitor this system closely.

The official track of Tropical Depression 14 as of the 8-21 (Charlie Ironmonger)

African Coast

A tropical wave has moved off the African coast and will encounter warm waters over the next several days. This area may slowly develop as it moves over the deep Atlantic later this week.

2 day naming chance: 20%

5 day naming chance: 50%

