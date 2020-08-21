Three charged with attempted murder in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Kinston after a shooting that happened earlier this summer.

Officers responded to 1000 Cameron Drive around 2:07 p.m. on June 11th in regards to a shooting.

When they got there they found that two homes and two cars had been hit by gunfire.

Police have now arrested 20-year-old Ke’Monte Nobles, 30-year-old Jeffery Jones Jr. and 28-year-old Dashawn Maye and charged them with a number of offenses, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.

