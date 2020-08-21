Stuff the Bus drive benefits students in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 15,000 school supplies donated to the United Way of Onslow County during its annual Stuff the Bus campaign are being distributed to the students who need them.

“Because it’s not gonna be the first priority,” said Onslow County School Social Worker Maya Ramos. “We have a lot of families now that have a lot of financial needs. They’re worrying about paying their rent, they’re worrying about not being homeless. Because they haven’t worked since March.”

Because of the pandemic, each student will need to have their own set of school supplies this year, making the need greater than ever.

Even with the massive haul last weekend, United Way of Onslow County President Raquel Painter said it can never really be enough to supply for the 27,000 students in Onslow County.

“Which is a lot of school supplies,” said Painter. “We’re not able to fill all the need, however, we’re able to provide the supplies for the children who need it the most.”

School Social Worker Jessica Chadwick agreed that the collection is a good start, but they’ll need more to get them until the end of the school year.

“We definitely want to make sure that we’re providing that,” said Chadwick. “What we need to ensure that students are safe and that parents feel comfortable bringing their kids to school.”

Painter said the monetary donations received will be used to buy headphones and mouse pads, items that haven’t been needed in the past, but are certainly needed this year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.