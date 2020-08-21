Advertisement

Silver Alert issued in Pitt County

78-year-old Ramon Best, Jr.
78-year-old Ramon Best, Jr.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A silver alert has been issued for a Pitt County man.

Readers are asked to be on the lookout for 78-year-old Ramon Best, Jr.

He’s believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He’s 5′11″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen on Coward Lane in Greenville and could be in a dark blue 1993 Ford Aerostar. The license plate number is North Carolina HEN-2357.

If you have any information about where he may be, call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

