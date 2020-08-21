School district partners with program that encourages reading

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.

According to a press release, Kids Read Now's Book Bridge Program delivers 6 new books to students every week.

The material given to children include: multicultural, bilingual, fiction and nonfiction.

The books are sent directly to the homes of the students, and the release said no in-home technology is required.

Each book includes guided discussion questions to help increase family engagement.

“The COVID-19 extended break would normally mean learning loss – especially among disadvantaged students who often live in book deserts and don’t have access to libraries, Wi-Fi, or other community programs and especially so during the COVID-19 restrictions. Our program has been proven to eradicate the typical summer slide and help kids gain up to 2.5 months of learning over the summer.”

Kids Read Now is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established to encourage reading.

To learn more about Kids Read Now and the Book Bridge Program, please visit KidsReadNow.org.

