School district partners with program that encourages reading
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.
According to a press release, Kids Read Now's Book Bridge Program delivers 6 new books to students every week.
The material given to children include: multicultural, bilingual, fiction and nonfiction.
The books are sent directly to the homes of the students, and the release said no in-home technology is required.
Each book includes guided discussion questions to help increase family engagement.
Kids Read Now is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established to encourage reading.
To learn more about Kids Read Now and the Book Bridge Program, please visit KidsReadNow.org.
