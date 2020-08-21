Advertisement

School district partners with program that encourages reading

By Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.

According to a press release, Kids Read Now's Book Bridge Program delivers 6 new books to students every week.

The material given to children include: multicultural, bilingual, fiction and nonfiction.

The books are sent directly to the homes of the students, and the release said no in-home technology is required.

Each book includes guided discussion questions to help increase family engagement.

Kids Read Now is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established to encourage reading.

To learn more about Kids Read Now and the Book Bridge Program, please visit KidsReadNow.org.

