Saving Graces: Cupcake and Sailor

This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Cupcake and Sailor.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Cupcake and Sailor.

They are two of six siblings looking for their forever home. Volunteers say they are playful and energetic. Additionally, they do well with children and other pets.

Volunteers say they would be the perfect pair for any home!

If you are interested in meeting Cupcake, Sailor, their other siblings or any of the pets at Saving Graces 4 Felines, you can make an appointment with the organization. For more information and to see all available pets, click here.

