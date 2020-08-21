Advertisement

PKS Aquarium tallies coins from fountain

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We recently told you about the Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores emptying the coins out of their fountain and the total as to just how much that was is finally in.

The coins added up to $8,563.71.

The aquarium said they underestimated how long it would take to clean, sort, and sift through all the coins in the 30-foot fountain featured at the aquarium.

Staff spent more than 10 hours sending change through a bank’s coin counter and the money will go toward animal care.

The aquarium also had someone guess closest to the amount without going over. Amy Campbell guessed $8,562, just one dollar away from the exact amount.

