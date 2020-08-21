Pitt County health director touring ECU football stadium with chancellor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The health director for Pitt County is touring Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with ECU’s interim chancellor on Friday.

The tour involving Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and ECU Interim Chancellor Dr. Ron Mitchelson began Friday morning.

It comes a day after it was announced by ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert that football activities are being paused due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving 10 people associated with the team.

WITN requested to take part in this tour involving these decision makers but was denied by the university.

“There have been ongoing meetings between ECU Athletics and Pitt County Public Health (Dr. Silvernail) during the COVID-19 pandemic, none of which have been categorized as media opportunities given safety protocols in place – same applies today,” wrote Assistant Athletic Director Tom McClellan in an e-mail to our request.

“Any decisions that result or are derived from those discussions will be released at the appropriate time.”

Since the start of the semester, repeated requests to interview Dr. Ron Mitchelson have been denied by the university.

