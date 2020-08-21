Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department offers additional COVID-19 testing

(KOTA)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department has released a new onsite COVID-19 testing schedule for the week of August 24.

This comes after the Pitt County COVID-19 Community Testing program, which was provided community-wide each weekday from July 13 – August 14, ended.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available at the Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville on the follows dates:

Monday, August 24

9:00 AM – Noon

Tuesday, August 25

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 27

9:00 AM – Noon

Individuals will be tested in their cars, but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Appointments are not required. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 years of age be tested by their primary healthcare provider.

