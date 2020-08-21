Phillip’s Forecast: Variably cloudy with a few showers

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Friday

A weak boundary sitting over the area will spark a few more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances will be around 30 to 40% with scattered rain possible into the early evening hours. Highs will reach in the middle 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible, however the chance of severe weather remains low. Low overnight temperatures will come up a few degrees.

Saturday and Sunday

The stationary front will fade away over the weekend, leading to a drop in rain chances. We will still see a few showers around Saturday with a 30% chance. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday will see a less than a 20% chance of showers. Highs will warm to near 90 under partly sunny skies.

Next Week

The Bermuda High will extend westward as we start the work week. This will not only keep our rain chances down to a minimum, but it will also lead to a return of the summer heat. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. We will be tracking two tropical systems moving through the Caribbean, both of which are expected to affect the Southern US. Keep up to date on WITN and WITN.com for the latest on whether either of these systems will impact our area.