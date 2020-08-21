NCEL 08-20-20

News
Latest News
Hurricane
Possibility of two named systems in the Gulf
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
,
Jim Howard
,
Phillip Williams
and
Charlie Ironmonger
Two systems are likely to become Laura and Marco soon.
Weather
Matt's Forecast: Patchy morning fog; Scattered afternoon storms
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Morning fog will give way to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
National Politics
Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.
News
Three charged with attempted murder in Kinston
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Kinston after a shooting that happened earlier this summer.
News
School district partners with program that encourages reading
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Amber Lake
The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.
News
Economic impact expected from temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Hannah Jeffries
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said the temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV is a tough one for the city.
News
King's BBQ closes one of its restaurants temporarily
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
King's BBQ location on North Queen Street in Kinston is shut down because there's a shortage of employees.
Coronavirus
Two more clusters identified at ECU; 10 positive cases involving football team
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
and
Tyler Feldman
There are seven positive cases at Clement Hall and 10 positive cases associated with the football team, according to an alert sent out by ECU.
News
JPD K9 getting protective vest
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Jacksonville Police Department's K9 Brinks willing be getting some new protection.
News
Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
and
Liam Collins
People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.