NCEL 08-20-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hurricane

Possibility of two named systems in the Gulf

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Two systems are likely to become Laura and Marco soon.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Patchy morning fog; Scattered afternoon storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
Morning fog will give way to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

National Politics

Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

News

Three charged with attempted murder in Kinston

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Kinston after a shooting that happened earlier this summer.

News

School district partners with program that encourages reading

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Amber Lake
The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.

News

Economic impact expected from temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Hannah Jeffries
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said the temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV is a tough one for the city.

News

King’s BBQ closes one of its restaurants temporarily

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
King’s BBQ location on North Queen Street in Kinston is shut down because there’s a shortage of employees.

Coronavirus

Two more clusters identified at ECU; 10 positive cases involving football team

Updated: 4 hours ago
By WITN Web Team and Tyler Feldman
There are seven positive cases at Clement Hall and 10 positive cases associated with the football team, according to an alert sent out by ECU.

News

JPD K9 getting protective vest

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Brinks willing be getting some new protection.

News

Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan and Liam Collins
People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.