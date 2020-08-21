Advertisement

N.C. Rep. David Lewis faces federal charges, resigns

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina state Rep. David Lewis has resigned from the House after being accused of federal tax and bank fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday accused the Harnett County Republican of a scheme to transfer money from his campaign committee to help his farm.

Lewis said in a news release he’s entering a plea agreement.

Court documents show a formal plea hearing is scheduled for next week.

A criminal bill of information formally accuses of Lewis of making false statements to a bank and failing to file a 2018 tax return.

Lewis has been chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee.

State House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) accepted the resignation of Lewis and sais, “I am obviously deeply disappointed by these circumstances and regret the poor reflection they have on Rep. Lewis’ public service.”

“I have been a friend and colleague of David’s since college, and while people make mistakes they must be held accountable, particularly as public servants. I wish the Lewis family well moving forward from this.”

