Kinston company using 3D printers to help amputees

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A company here in the east is using new technology to help amputees.

Additive America of Kinston is now able to print sockets for prosthetic limbs for those who may be in need.

Before 3D printing, the sockets were cast and the finished product was heavier than the finished 3D product.

Additive America uses a Hewlett Packard multi-jet fusion machine and they are the first private business in North Carolina to use the technology.

Officials say what sets their 3D printed sockets apart from traditional sockets is their flex with the person who is wearing it and it is more comfortable.

Zac Holcomb, Additive America CEO, says, “They say it feels like part of their body, like it is a extension of their leg. Traditionally they felt like they were in a wooden shoe. Now they feel like they are in a traditional running shoe like How you and I are.”

Additive America partners with East Point Prosthetics and Orthotics in Kinston who make prosthetics for customers.

Holcomb also says they can make the sockets custom colors and also etch cool designs on them like your favorite football team, favorite car or military branch.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.