JPD K9 getting protective vest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Brinks willing be getting some new protection.

Brinks will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.

Delivery of the vest is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9′s Inc. has provided over 4,004 vests to K9′s in all 50 states.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

