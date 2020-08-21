Governor signs state disaster declaration for counties affected by tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for counties that suffered damage from the tornado on August 4, making additional assistance available to residents there.

The Governor’s order authorizes state-funded individual assistance grants for affected residents from Bertie County and the counties of Chowan, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton and Washington.

This is in addition to the low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

A disaster recovery center will open in Windsor in Bertie County on Monday, for survivors to apply for SBA Disaster Loans and state assistance. Residents needing assistance should call 252-794-6144, to make an appointment, so that social distancing can be maintained in the recovery center.

