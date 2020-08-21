Economic impact expected from temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The decision by American Airlines to drop flights to and from Greenville isn’t the first time the east has seen airlines suspend their services to certain airports recently.

In June, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport was one of the 11 to lose its Delta Services.

Andy Shorter with Coastal Carolina Regional Airport said, “We certainly know what it feels like, we sympathize with the community and Pitt Greenville.”

American Airlines added extra flights at Coastal Carolina Airport last month, but Shorter said none of these increases that they’re having are based on the decision in Greenville.

Shorter said, “However the increases do provide additional capacity here that will help provide the service to the people that need and want to travel.”

Last year, Pitt-Greenville Airport brought in $316,000. This October they’re looking at losing a third of that.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said this loss is a tough one for the city. “It’s very important for us from an economic development standpoint when we want to make sure that we have commercial services to offer to businesses that are looking to locate here.”

James Kleckley is an economist in Greenville and he said, “And so in the future if we don’t have an airport we’re not going to be as competitive as some of the other, smaller nonlarge metropolitan areas.”

And the hope is American will resume services in Greenville. “We’re hopeful that they will continue after that month off, you know, but this is a tough moment for Greenville,” said Connelly.

