Advertisement

Economic impact expected from temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV

(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The decision by American Airlines to drop flights to and from Greenville isn’t the first time the east has seen airlines suspend their services to certain airports recently.

In June, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport was one of the 11 to lose its Delta Services.

Andy Shorter with Coastal Carolina Regional Airport said, “We certainly know what it feels like, we sympathize with the community and Pitt Greenville.”

American Airlines added extra flights at Coastal Carolina Airport last month, but Shorter said none of these increases that they’re having are based on the decision in Greenville.

Shorter said, “However the increases do provide additional capacity here that will help provide the service to the people that need and want to travel.”

Last year, Pitt-Greenville Airport brought in $316,000. This October they’re looking at losing a third of that.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said this loss is a tough one for the city. “It’s very important for us from an economic development standpoint when we want to make sure that we have commercial services to offer to businesses that are looking to locate here.”

James Kleckley is an economist in Greenville and he said, “And so in the future if we don’t have an airport we’re not going to be as competitive as some of the other, smaller nonlarge metropolitan areas.”

And the hope is American will resume services in Greenville. “We’re hopeful that they will continue after that month off, you know, but this is a tough moment for Greenville,” said Connelly.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three charged with attempted murder in Kinston

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Kinston after a shooting that happened earlier Thursday.

News

School district partners with program that encourages reading

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.

News

King’s BBQ closes one of its restaurants temporarily

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
King’s BBQ location on North Queen Street in Kinston is shut down because there’s a shortage of employees.

Coronavirus

Two more clusters identified at ECU; 10 positive cases involving football team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team and Tyler Feldman
There are seven positive cases at Clement Hall and 10 positive cases associated with the football team, according to an alert sent out by ECU.

Latest News

News

JPD K9 getting protective vest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Brinks willing be getting some new protection.

News

Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Liam Collins
People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.

News

N.C. Rep. David Lewis faces federal charges, resigns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina state Rep. David Lewis has resigned from the House after being accused of federal tax and bank fraud charges.

News

U.S. SBA approves disaster declaration for Bertie & surrounding counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The U.S. Small Business Administration has granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses and homeowners facing damage from a tornado that struck as Hurricane Isaias passed through the state on Aug. 4.

News

Two more clusters identified at ECU; 10 positive cases involving football team

Updated: 3 hours ago
East Carolina University says they have identified two more clusters, one in a residence hall, and another involving the football team.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 forces NC State University to move undergraduate classes online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NC State’s chancellor says that due to COVID-19 undergraduate classes will be moving online.