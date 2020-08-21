Drive-thru COVID-19 testing happening in Duplin County
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You have another chance to get tested for COVID-19 Friday.
A drive-thru testing site will be be at Byrd’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Rose Hill from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Pre-registration is preferred. You can register by calling 910-267-2044.
There’s no id required and no out of pocket cost. Organizers say you should bring your insurance card if you have one.
