DHHS: Universities should enforce student mask mandates both on and off campus

East Carolina students returned to campus on August 10th.
East Carolina students returned to campus on August 10th.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials are telling colleges and universities they should be requiring and enforcing masks for students both on and off campus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced today’s updated guidance for higher education in the state.

DHHS says the institutions should use student codes of conduct, and work with local police to ensure students are wearing the masks.

East Carolina University already requires people on campus to wear a mask while campus police have been working with Greenville police in monitoring parties involving students.

You can read more about the new DHHS guidance here.

