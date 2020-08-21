DHHS: Universities should enforce student mask mandates both on and off campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials are telling colleges and universities they should be requiring and enforcing masks for students both on and off campus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced today’s updated guidance for higher education in the state.

DHHS says the institutions should use student codes of conduct, and work with local police to ensure students are wearing the masks.

East Carolina University already requires people on campus to wear a mask while campus police have been working with Greenville police in monitoring parties involving students.

“Since the pandemic began, we have listened to and collaborated with leading public health officials while closely monitoring changing conditions across the state. We will continue to do so because health and safety is our priority. Each campus has unique resources and challenges, so flexibility is key. I’m working with each chancellor to weigh the best course for each campus.”

You can read more about the new DHHS guidance here.

