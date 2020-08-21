Advertisement

Craven County student delivers homemade masks to school staff

Eighth grade student Mack Moore donated homemade masks to West Craven Middle School staff and students.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County middle school student is using his sewing skills to give back.

Mack Moore, an eighth grade student at West Craven Middle School, visited his principal, Mrs. Fortescue to deliver homemade masks.

Craven County school leaders say Moore‘s grandmother taught him how to sew this summer and he has quickly mastered the craft. He donated 25 of the unique face coverings to students and staff at the school.

A homemade mask sewn by middle school student Mack Moore.
Craven County Schools posted on Facebook, “Thank you to Mack for thinking of his fellow classmates and the staff’s safety and health. You are a true example of a servant leader- our mission and vision in action!”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

