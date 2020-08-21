Advertisement

Carol Burnett seeks to be guardian of teen grandson

FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.
FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett is seeking to become the legal guardian of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse.

The 87-year-old television comedy legend and her husband, Brian Miller, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton's son Dylan.

“Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson,” Burnett said in a statement.

“Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another. We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur.”

Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of Burnett's three children, all of them daughters with Burnett's second husband, TV producer Joe Hamilton. Burnett has been married to Miller, a musician, since 2001.

An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Erin Hamilton was not immediately returned.

Another of Burnett’s daughters, actor and writer Carrie Hamilton, spoke publicly about her own struggles with addiction, and her subsequent sobriety. She died of cancer at age 38 in 2002.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three charged with attempted murder in Kinston

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Kinston after a shooting that happened earlier this summer.

News

School district partners with program that encourages reading

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National Politics

Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Latest News

News

Economic impact expected from temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said the temporary loss of American Airlines at PGV is a tough one for the city.

News

King’s BBQ closes one of its restaurants temporarily

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
King’s BBQ location on North Queen Street in Kinston is shut down because there’s a shortage of employees.

Coronavirus

Two more clusters identified at ECU; 10 positive cases involving football team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team and Tyler Feldman
There are seven positive cases at Clement Hall and 10 positive cases associated with the football team, according to an alert sent out by ECU.

News

JPD K9 getting protective vest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Brinks willing be getting some new protection.

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

News

Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Liam Collins
People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.