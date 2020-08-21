Advertisement

Beaufort County man arrested on several drug charges

Wilbert Oneal arrested on drug charges
Wilbert Oneal arrested on drug charges(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pantego man on several drug charges after they say they purchased cocaine from him.

Deputies charged 37-year-old Wilbert Oneal Jr. with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI (THC edibles), possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators say they found 420 grams of marijuana, 5 packages of nerds rope candy containing THC, 5 packs of gummies candy containing THC, digital scales, plastic bags used to package a controlled substance, $19,229.00 in us currency and 6 firearms.

Oneal was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

