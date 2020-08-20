What UNC students think about the transition to all online learning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four Covid-19 clusters were reported at UNC-Chapel Hill, therefore the university has made the decision to push all undergraduate classes completely online.

Kaitlyn Blankenship is a Junior at UNC-Chapel Hill and she said, “I didn’t think they should of had in-person classes in the first place.”

This decision puts many in a tough spot as they wonder if its best to move back home or stay put. It’s especially hard for Sarah Gallardo. Both her mother and sister are immunocompromised. “I would be so upset if I came here and went back home and got my mother sick,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo and Blankenship are roommates. They said they tried to move into an apartment off-campus so they wouldn’t have to go back home and risk bringing COVID-19 with them, but it didn’t work out.

Blankenship said she saw precautions ignored on campus, first hand. “There were people in the dorm right next to me that had a water slide and there was like hundreds of freshmen out there and nothing was ever done,” she said.

Gallardo thinks other universities seeing cases of COVID-19 should make the move too. “I think it would be a great idea for them to go ahead and go fully online.” she continues to say, “You can’t prioritize having a good time over keeping people safe.”

