U.S. SBA approves disaster declaration for Bertie & surrounding counties

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses and homeowners facing damage from a tornado that struck as Hurricane Isaias passed through the state on Aug. 4.

The declaration authorizes low-interest disaster loans to residents and businesses who suffered losses in Bertie County and the counties of Chowan, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, and Washington.

SBA Disaster Loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property. Homeowners and renters would also be eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

A disaster recovery center will open in Windsor in Bertie County on Monday, for survivors to apply for SBA Disaster Loans and other assistance. Residents needing assistance should call 252-794-6144, to make an appointment, so that social distancing can be maintained in the recovery center.

Residents may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ or via telephone at 202-803-3307 or 470-363-5936.

