Two more clusters identified at ECU; 10 positive cases involving football team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says they have identified two more clusters, one in a residence hall, and another involving the football team.

There are seven positive cases at Clement Hall and 10 positive cases associated with the football team, according to an alert sent out by ECU Thursday night.

ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Thursday that football activities are pausing indefinitely after evaluating results from the latest rounds of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing.

All affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines. Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts per University protocol and those identified individuals will be quarantined.

“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results. We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels.”

Monday night, ECU announced its first cluster of COVID-19 cases at Gateway West. The Pitt County health director said that involved 17 or 18 cases.

A cluster is defined as five or more cases deemed in close proximity in one location.

