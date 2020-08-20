Tracking Tropical Depressions 13 and 14

The activity in the Atlantic basin has increased again this week with the potential of seeing two more names crossed off the list over the next day or two. Both systems have come from tropical waves originating off the coast of Africa. A third tropical wave has cleared the coast of Africa and while it has just a low chance of development over the next two days, that chance goes up to a medium level over a five day stretch. The next three names on the list are Laura, Marco, and Nana.

Tropical Depression 13

The low pressure system has become better organized and has maintained a center circulation. With the designation as a tropical depression, an official track from the National Hurricane Center will now be published. The storm is expected to become a tropical storm by this afternoon or evening and continue tracking to the west-northwest. The track brings the storm north of Puerto Rico Saturday night and in the vicinity of Florida by Monday, possibly as a hurricane. This system should be closely monitored by the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. Any potential US impacts would be early next week.

The track of Tropical Depression 13 as of the 8-20 8am update. (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Depression 14

The wave over the west central Caribbean Sea has organized into Tropical Depression #14. The storm complex is moving at about 20 mph to the west and is expected to slow down late in the week. They depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before reaching Honduras and then the Yucatan Peninsula. Interests from Cancun to Texas and Louisiana should monitor this system closely.

African Coast

A tropical wave has moved off the African coast and will encounter warm waters over the next several days. This area may slowly develop as it moves over the deep Atlantic later this week.

2 day naming chance: 20%

5 day naming chance: 40%

