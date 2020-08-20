Temporary trailers brought in for Windsor tornado survivors

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - One community near Windsor is trying to rebuild after it was destroyed by a tornado, and soon, those hit hardest by the storm will be able to move into temporary housing.

The EF-3 tornado destroyed several homes and a mobile home park during hurricane Isaias.

Wednesday, crews were setting up travel trailers throughout Bertie County for families who were affected by the damage.

Ronald Wesson, Chairman of the Bertie County Board of Commissioners says Hyde County gave them fourteen travel trailers. He says all of the trailers should be set up by Thursday night.

Wesson says, “Most of us have been in a hotel room, we can stand it for a couple of nights. But when you have a family of two, three or even four in a hotel room it gets really old quick. These people want to get back to their neighborhood with the people they grew up with or they know. So that’s why we are putting some trailers back on the main damage site.”

Wesson says long term housing for the residents has been difficult as there are not many rental properties or apartment complex’s in Bertie County.

He also says they have been working with the state to find suitable housing for the families. Wesson says donations of housing or mobile homes are welcome for the families affected.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.