Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Obama speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

News

Pitt County among 2020 All-America City Award Winners

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt County is one of ten locations from across the country to be recognized with the All-America City Award designation by the National Civic League.

News

Man killed in Jones County deputy-involved shooting identified

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
D.A. Ernie Lee tells WITN News that it happened around 9:15 p.m. near Pollocksville.

News

N.C. judges listen to challenge over restoring voting rights

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Attorneys for convicted felons have urged North Carolina judges to block a state law that keeps those who are on probation or parole from voting.

News

Kinston man charged in Nash County murder

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Kinston man is behind bars under no bond charged with murdering a man in Nash County earlier this month.

Latest News

News

Lenoir County Public Schools to begin meal delivery

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools is planning to begin meal deliveries by bus to all students on September 1st.

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

News

Onslow County teachers put pressure on district to move online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County teachers are putting pressure on the school board to move back to fully-remote learning. Chairwoman Pam Thomas says they don't have a specific scenario that would happen for them to consider it.

News

Greenville business leaders choose safety over sales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Owners say they appreciate and are benefiting from having students here in town, but in the event that campus does shut down, they hope to find ways to make it work.

News

Temporary trailers brought in for Windsor tornado survivors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
One community near Windsor is trying to rebuild after it was destroyed by a tornado, and soon, those hit hardest by the storm will be able to move into temporary housing.