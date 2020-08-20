Students return for classes at Epiphany School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Students at one private school in New Bern went back to class in person Wednesday.

The Epiphany School of Global Studies opened their two campuses to students in the morning.

Before entering the school the students had to go through a mandatory temperature check and they are required to wear face masks.

During the day, students are given time to have mask breaks while they social distance. Also while in the classroom they can remove their mask as long as they remain socially distant at their desk and the teacher is behind a blue line.

Students were supplied with seven face masks and the teachers were given face masks and a z-shield. Instead of the shield attaching to your head, this shield sits on your chest and covers their face.

