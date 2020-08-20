Advertisement

Powerball 08-19-20

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCEL 08-19-20

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Hurricane

Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Atlantic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season

National Politics

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

News

Pitt County among 2020 All-America City Award Winners

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt County is one of ten locations from across the country to be recognized with the All-America City Award designation by the National Civic League.

Latest News

News

Man killed in Jones County deputy-involved shooting identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
D.A. Ernie Lee tells WITN News that it happened around 9:15 p.m. near Pollocksville.

News

N.C. judges listen to challenge over restoring voting rights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Attorneys for convicted felons have urged North Carolina judges to block a state law that keeps those who are on probation or parole from voting.

News

Kinston man charged in Nash County murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Kinston man is behind bars under no bond charged with murdering a man in Nash County earlier this month.

News

Lenoir County Public Schools to begin meal delivery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools is planning to begin meal deliveries by bus to all students on September 1st.

News

Onslow County teachers put pressure on district to move online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County teachers are putting pressure on the school board to move back to fully-remote learning. Chairwoman Pam Thomas says they don't have a specific scenario that would happen for them to consider it.

News

Greenville business leaders choose safety over sales

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Owners say they appreciate and are benefiting from having students here in town, but in the event that campus does shut down, they hope to find ways to make it work.