Pitt County among 2020 All-America City Award Winners

Pitt County All-America City Award
Pitt County All-America City Award(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is one of ten locations from across the country to be recognized with the All-America City Award designation by the National Civic League.

The 2020 awards event was held virtually for the first time in its 71 year history, and reflects the concept that good health for the entire community requires a focus on mental, physical, spiritual, cultural and economic well-being.

The National Civic League says, “These 10 communities showed how, through civic engagement and collaboration, they can tackle tough issues and create real change despite a myriad of challenges. Each of the winning communities demonstrated civic engagement practices that are inspirational, inclusive and promising in their ability to unite members of the community to collectively and collaboratively help solve our country’s most pressing and complex issues. This year’s winners focused on civic engagement practices that enhance health and well-being in local communities.”

The NCL says Pitt County won because it, “Supports all residents by: helping incarcerated individuals through the Reentry Council; providing health care to the underserved through the Community Paramedic Program; and establishing a healthy sustainable food system.”

You can read more about Pitt County’s entry by clicking on the link below.

Pitt County All-America City submission

