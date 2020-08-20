Phillip’s Forecast: Warm and humid with spotty showers

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Thursday and Friday

A stationary front draped across the state will help pop up a few afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will be around 40% with rain possible from the late morning to the late evening hours. Thunderstorms will be possible, however the chance of severe weather remains low. Overnight lows will hold near 70° both tonight and Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday

The stationary front will fade away over the weekend, leading to a drop in rain chances. We will still see a few showers around Saturday with a 30% chance. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday will see a less than 20% chance of showers. Highs will warm to near 90.

Next Week

The Bermuda High will extend westward as we start the work week. This will not only keep our rain chances down to a minimum, but it will also lead to a return of the summer heat. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. We will be tracking a tropical system moving through the Bahamas which may affect the Southeastern US. Keep up to date on WITN and WITN.com for the latest on whether this system will impact our area.